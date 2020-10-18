Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Crews Sunday located Holly Suzanne Courtier, a Woodland Hills woman, who was last seen at Zion National Park in Utah on Oct. 6.
“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today,” Courtier’s family said in a statement.
“We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together,” they added.
Authorities say Courtier was located following a credible tip from a park visitor. She has since been reunited with her family.