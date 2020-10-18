Comments
EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) — An investigation was underway Sunday after a shooting incident in the Exposition Park area.
The incident unfolded around 11:30 p.m. on Jefferson Boulevard and Budlong Avenue on Saturday.
Police say a gunman in a car with several people opened fire on two pedestrians. Officers patrolling the area then fired shots.
The suspects fled. Police believe at least one of the suspects barricaded inside an It’s Boba Time bubble tea spot at Vermont Avenue and 36th Place.
It is still unclear whether any of the suspects were apprehended.