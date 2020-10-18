HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — There was a large police presence on Sunday night at the Paramount Pictures studio lot in Hollywood after a reported officer-involved shooting.
The incident happened sometime around 10 p.m. at the lot off Melrose and Gower, leading to a standoff between the suspect and LAPD officers.
Police was called to the scene after reports about the individual on the lot. At some point, police opened fire and the suspect took off.
A helicopter was overhead with a stoplight on a building, but it is unclear what the condition of the suspect is or exactly what led up to this incident.
At last check, police officers were using a K9 to search buildings on the lot to locate the suspect who barricaded themselves.
