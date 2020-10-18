Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were searching for a suspect who stands accused of fatally stabbing a man on a Red Line train in Los Angeles.
The unnamed suspect, described as a possibly white or Hispanic female between the ages of 25-30, became involved in a verbal dispute which escalated on Friday.
According to police, the woman at some point allegedly armed herself and stabbed the victim, who died.
The woman was last seen leaving the Red Line train at 7th and Metro, and was pushing a distinctive green bicycle.
Anyone who spots the suspect was urged to call Det. Lenchuk or Det. Salas, Central Bureau Homicide, at (213) 486-8700, and to not approach the suspect. Police said she is to be considered armed and dangerous.