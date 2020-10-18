PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are searching for a man diagnosed with several mental illnesses who went missing in Palmdale.
53-year-old Edgar Abudie Clemena was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 38700 black of Second Street East, according to the department.
He suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, bipolar disorder and anxiety, officials said.
Clemena was described as a 4’11” tall Filpino male weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes, short black straight hair, a gray beard and mustache.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black cargo shorts and black sneakers.
The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Clemena’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or call 911. Tipsters can also report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.