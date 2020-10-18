CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are searching for a man diagnosed with several mental illnesses who went missing in Palmdale.

53-year-old Edgar Abudie Clemena was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 38700 black of Second Street East, according to the department.

Missing Palmdale man Edgar Abudie Clemena, pictured, in an undated photo. (Source: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department0

He suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, bipolar disorder and anxiety, officials said.

Clemena was described as a 4’11” tall Filpino male weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes, short black straight hair, a gray beard and mustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black cargo shorts and black sneakers.

The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Clemena’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or call 911. Tipsters can also report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

