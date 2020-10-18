Comments
MONCLAIR (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in the Montclair area.
The victim was identified as Kevin Castro of Montclair. According to authorities, Castro and some friends were standing outside of a home when they became involved in an argument with another group. The argument led to a physical fight, and Castro was shot.
When deputies arrived on scene, they attempted life-saving measures on Castro, who was pronounced dead at a hospital on Saturday evening.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was urged to call Detective Gerad Laing at (909) 387-3589.