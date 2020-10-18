Comments
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed on Sunday night in a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway at Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, officials said.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash temporarily blocked the 2,3, 4 and 5 lanes.
The CHP said just before 7 p.m. that the lanes will be blocked for approximately two hours.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but initial reports from CHP indicate that a child was involved.
There was no immediate confirmation if that child was the victim who did from their injuries.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)