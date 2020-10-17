ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A young man was struck and killed by a car in Anaheim early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call on around 2 a.m. to what they thought was a two car accident Beach Boulevard near Stonybrook Drive. When they arrived, they realized that a young man had been attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a car, officials said.

Initially, when the driver struck the man, they drove a distance away before turning around to come back and help the victim. Another driver who was not involved in the crash also stopped to help, according to police.

Although the driver was detained to test for drugs and alcohol, police said the driver has not been cited at this time.

Investigators said they think the man may have been crossing the road against the light and not in the crosswalk.

Police said they are not sure why the man tried to dart across the road before the light changed, but did not that this has become more common as they’ve seen people try to run across Beach Boulevard — a very busy roadway.

This is not the first death this year, police said.