By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles was one of the several cities nationwide that took part in a Women’s March.

The demonstrations focused on the Trump Administration’s anti-abortion stance and efforts to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was a champion in the women’s rights movement.

Participants demonstrate during a Women’s March advocating for women’s rights on October 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Thousands of women nationwide participated in pre-election demonstrations encouraging voters to oppose President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates in the upcoming November elections. (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of participants marched — wearing face coverings and attempting to stay physically distanced — from Pershing Square to Los Angeles City Hall.

Signs such as “We will not be silenced,” “Trump/Pence out now,” “History is watching” and “For our future” were on display.

Marchers were also chanting, “Women’s rights are human rights,” and “No justice, no peace.”

Similar marches and rallies were planned throughout other areas of the Southland, including Pasadena, Long Beach, Torrance and Laguna Niguel.

