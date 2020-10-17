WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Friday shot and killed a man in the unincorporated Willowbrook area near South Los Angeles.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. near 121st Street and Willowbrook Avenue, near Mona Park, according to the department.

Deputies from the Century Station were on patrol and entered a parking lot when they saw a group of about 10 to 15 people, and one of them was holding a gun, according to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect saw the deputies and ran out of the parking lot, prompting a deputy to chase after him. The deputy chased the suspect down a driveway and into a backyard, where the suspect “engaged the

deputy by pointing his firearm at (the deputy),” Nagao said.

The deputy then opened fire, striking the suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The name of the suspect was not disclosed.

Deputies at the Century Station were some of those who received the sheriff’s department’s first batch of body cameras and started wearing them in the field on Oct. 1, according to the department.

It is unclear whether the deputy who shot the man was wearing a body camera.

“Inspector General Max Huntsman just called to inform me of a fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies in Willowbrook. Information about this is still coming in, but I’ll be monitoring the situation throughout the night,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, whose Second District includes Willowbrook, tweeted Friday night.

