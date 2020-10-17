CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — A vigil was held at Mona Park in Willowbrook on Saturday night in memory of Fred William, who was killed a day earlier by a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy.

The 35-year-old was reportedly with a group of people around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when deputies say they spotted him with a gun.

Williams then ran from deputies into a nearby backyard, and allegedly pointed his gun, prompting a deputy to open fire, the LASD said.

No deputies were injured.

Deputies from the Century Station were wearing body cameras during the shooting as part of a new rollout within the department following calls for transparency in the wake of several deadly deputy-involved incidents.

It is unclear if or when the department plans to release a video of the incident.

The deputy who fired the deadly shot at Williams has not been named.

