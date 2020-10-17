Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a vehicle in East L.A. early Saturday morning and later died at the hospital.
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim at the 4800 block of Colonia De Los Pinos around 12:10 a.m., officials said.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the wounded man and removed him from inside the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.
The person who shot the man has yet to be found. The name of the victim was not disclosed at this time.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)