By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a vehicle in East L.A. early Saturday morning and later died at the hospital.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim at the 4800 block of Colonia De Los Pinos around 12:10 a.m., officials said.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the wounded man and removed him from inside the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The person who shot the man has yet to be found. The name of the victim was not disclosed at this time.

