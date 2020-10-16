LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With less than three weeks to go until election day, President Donald Trump will visit Southern California this weekend for a fundraiser.
The president will attend a private fundraiser Sunday at the Newport Beach home of tech mogul Palmer Luckey.
The event, which was not made public, was originally scheduled for Oct. 6, but had to be postponed after the president was diagnosed with coronavirus.
According to an invitation, a ticket starts at $2,800 per person and goes up to $150,000.
Trump last visited Southern California back in mid-February to meet with organizers of the 2028 Summer Olympics, visit with farmers in Bakersfield and attend private fundraisers in Beverly Hills and Rancho Mirage.
In August, Trump visited Northern California and met with state leaders to discuss the devastation from the historic number of wildfires which have hit California over the past several months. On Thursday, the Trump administration denied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request for federal assistance for two major Southern California wildfires, the Bobcat and El Dorado fires.
New: Oculus founder @PalmerLuckey is hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump this weekend. (h/t @NickOCDem.) pic.twitter.com/4espUF2Xtl
— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) October 16, 2020