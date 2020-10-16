LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A red flag warning signifying a high risk of wildfire was in effect in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties Friday, the final day of the region’s latest heat wave.
According to the National Weather Service, a moderate Santa Ana wind event “combined with humidities lowering into the single digits will create several hours of critical fire weather conditions to this area.”
The red flag warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in the San Gabriel Mountains in L.A. and Ventura counties, the Angeles National Forest, Ventura County’s Los Padres National Forest, the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County’s Santa Ana Mountains and inland Orange County cities.
A heat advisory will be in effect until 5 p.m. along the Los Angeles County coast, in Malibu, Santa Monica and other beach cities, in downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, and inland Orange County, indicating temperatures could threaten human health.
“Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur,” warned a weather service statement. “Those without air conditioning will be especially vulnerable during this extended heat wave. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”
The weather service stressed that children, seniors and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, even with windows open as car interiors can quickly turn lethally hot.
The NWS said a record high for an October 15 was set Thursday in Woodland Hills, where the high was 105, and the record-high 86 in Sandberg tied the record set in 1991.
