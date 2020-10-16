SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported another 10 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, totaling 1,401 fatalities since the pandemic began.
An additional 151 cases were also reported. So far, there have been 56,587 confirmed cases.
As with Thursday, the deaths reported Friday were spread out over several months, official said. The death reports come from multiple sources, including hospitals, so they are staggered.
“I don’t know how or why that happens, but there is a delay in reporting deaths,” said O.C. health chief Dr. Clayton Chau at a press briefing Thursday.
Officials are aiming for a weekly average of 130 new COVID-19 cases daily so that the county can move to the less-restrictive orange tier of the state’s monitoring system.
The positivity rate, reported each Tuesday, is at 3.2%, and the daily case rate per 100,000 is 4.6. To qualify for the orange tier, the positivity rate must be 2% to 4%, and the case rate per 100,000 must be 1 to 3.9.
Hospitalizations increased from 164 on Thursday to 170 on Friday. The number of patients in ICU remained at 66.
