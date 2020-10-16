LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New security video images show the last time a missing Woodland Hills woman was seen at Zion National Park in Utah.

Park rangers continue to search Zion National Park for 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier, who was last seen at the park on Oct. 6.

National Park Service officials say Courtier was dropped off by private shuttle bus at the Grotto parking area of Zion National Park, but has not been seen since. Her intended travel plan was not known.

Park officials this week released several new images of Courtier, including a still image from surveillance video of Courtier at the park and an image of her meditating in the clothes she appeared to be seen wearing that day. Several images were also released of her tattoos, which include lightning bolt and feather on her forearms, a star on the inside of her right ankle, a double infinity on her left wrist, and a sun and moon on her right wrist.

Courtier is described a 5-foot-3, 100-pound woman with brown hair and blue eyes. Her daughter, Kellly Chambers, says she is an experienced hiker and familiar with Zion National Park because they visited together just a few months prior.

Anyone who may have been hiking in the Grotto Trailhead after 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 can call or text the NPS ISB tip line at (888) 653-0009.