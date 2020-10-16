Comments
HAWAIIAN GARDENS (CBSLA) — An investigation continues Friday into the death of a man who was found in a storage unit in Hawaiian Gardens.
The body was found in a unit at StorAmerica Hawaiian Gardens, 12336 E. Carson St., at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. An employee had called police to report a strong odor coming from one of the units, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Department.
Deputies and Los Angeles County firefighters entered and found a man about 30 to 35 years old dead inside.
The identity of the man and the cause of death were not immediately known.
Anyone with information about the death or the storage unit can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5550.