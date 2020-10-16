LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was charged Friday for allegedly trying to kill two transgender women in separate incidents in the Westlake District over the past three months, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Donoban Fonseca, 24, was charged with three counts each of attempted murder, conspiracy to dissuade a witness, attempting to dissuade a witness and two counts of extortion.

The charges include allegations that the crimes were hate crimes and were committed for the benefit of a gang.

Fonseca is accused of being involved in the stabbing of a transgender woman in MacArthur Park on Aug. 21. The same victim was stabbed again in the park on Sept. 1, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Fonseca also allegedly took part in the stabbing of another transgender woman in the same park last week.

He was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division and is being held in lieu of $1.07 million bail, jail records show.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

