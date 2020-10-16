LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Atlanta Braves were just one win away from a World Series berth Friday night, but the Los Angeles Dodgers put a damper on that plan with a 7-3 win to force a Game 6.

The game got off to a rocky start after Max Muncy struck out in the top of the first, stranding Justin Turner after his two-out double against Braves opener A.J. Minter. And it didn’t get any better, with the Braves scoring in the first and second innings, bringing the score to 2-0 at the top of the third.

First career start coming in #NLCS Game 5. A.J. Minter was ELECTRIC. pic.twitter.com/6JlE5i79o0 — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2020

But the tides started to change in the bottom of the third, after Braves Marcell Ozuna took a chance on Mookie Betts and attempted to make a run for home — but he left too soon and was called out after a Dodgers challenge, ending the inning.

Corey Seager then hit a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth, followed by a three-run homer by Will Smith in the top of the sixth, putting the Dodgers up 4-2.

Will Smith vs. Will Smith. Advantage, Will Smith. 😱 pic.twitter.com/RxjuhY5hek — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2020

And they weren’t done yet.

A Betts single to bring Chris Taylor home, followed by another Seager home run, in the top of the seventh, put the boys in blue up 7-2 over the Braves.

COREY SEAGER, SO HOT RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/v94a8F1sGi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 17, 2020

The Dodgers allowed one run in the bottom of the eighth, bringing the final score to 7-3 to end Game 5 of the series.

Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday at 1:38 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Atlanta leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.