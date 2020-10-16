LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,072 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 27 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 287,222 cases and 6,855 deaths.

Health officials said Friday’s case count was an undercount due to a technical issue with the state’s data reporting system.

Of the 27 who died, 15 were over the age of 80, six were between the ages of 65 and 79, four were between the ages of 50 and 64 and two were between the ages of 30 and 49. Twenty-four of those who died had underlying health conditions.

The department also continued to urge L.A. County residents to get a flu shot to prevent a serious flu season from coinciding with the current pandemic.

“Every year, tens of thousands of people nationwide are hospitalized or die from flu-related illness,” the department said. “Considering the toll COVID-19 has had on our communities and our healthcare system, now more than ever it is important to be protected from influenza by getting immunized.”

Flu shots are available for everyone 6 months and older and are highly recommended for people 65 years and older, pregnant women, children younger than 5 and people with chronic medical conditions due to elevated risks for serious flu-related complications.

Those in need of a flu shot can find low-cost or free options by calling 211 or online.

As of Friday, there were 735 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 26% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. With testing results available for more than 2,850,000, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.