WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Friday shot and killed a man in the unincorporated Willowbrook area near South Los Angeles.
The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. near 121st Street and Willowbrook Avenue, near Mona Park, according to the department.
The man, described by deputies as a suspect, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was not immediately clear what the man was suspected of doing or what led up to the shooting.
