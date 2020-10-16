LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — John Legend paid tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, in his first performance since the loss of their child late last month due to pregnancy complications.

The singer posted a video of himself performing a song he dedicated to Teigen accompanied by a heartfelt message.

The singer wrote, in part:

“Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

Teigen responded to her husband’s message Friday afternoon with a post of her own that read, “We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”

The couple first announced their third pregnancy in Legend’s music video for “Wild,” a beach-set love letter to his wife of nearly seven years, that was released in August.

Teigen was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Sept. 28 to get a blood transfusion due to “excessive bleeding.” Two days later, the model and cookbook author posted that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Legend and Teigen have two children, Miles and Luna, who were both conceived through in-vitro fertilization.

RELATED: ‘Incredibly Courageous’: Psychologist Says Chrissy Teigen Helping To End Miscarriage Stigma