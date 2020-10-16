LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Unified School district will offer free vaccinations to students and their families at several campuses within the district.

Superintendent Austin Beutner will be among those who get his flu shot today from Health Net, which is partnering with the district to offer the free vaccinations.

“Vaccinations for the seasonal flu are even more important while the threat from COVID-19 remains so very real in the communities we serve,” Beutner said in a statement.

Public health experts are urging people to make sure they get their flu shots this year because COVID-19 infections are expected to flare up this winter, when the weather gets colder and more people are relegated indoors.

“Typically it is recommended that everyone over 6 months of age get the vaccine, but this year medical experts across the country are urging everyone to get the shot in hopes of helping avoiding a ‘twin-demic’ situation with COVID-19,” Dr. Alex Chen, Health Net’s Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement.

The flu shots will be offered until Oct. 30 at several LAUSD campuses between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Face masks are required. To find when and where flu shots will be offered by the LAUSD, or to make an appointment, visit LAUSD.net.