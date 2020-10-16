LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Salvador Cienfuegos, the former Mexican Secretary of National Defense, is in federal custody Friday morning after being arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking at Los Angeles International Airport.
Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said he was informed about the Thursday night arrest by U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau. Cienfuegos will be taken to New York for an afternoon hearing, Ebrard said.
Desde Los Angeles la Cónsul , Marcela Celorio, reporta : la audiencia será a las 14:30 (16:30 hora de CDMX) se estima será trasladado el Gral Cienfuegos a Nueva York, su abogado llega en unas horas desde México, son 5 cargos relativos a narcotráfico los que se le imputan.
— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) October 16, 2020
Cienfuegos, who was defense minister from 2012-28, was arrested by U.S. authorities at the request of the Drug Enforcement Administration and will face drug and money laundering charges, according to the New York Times.
The 72-year-old is a retired Mexican Army general and the first high-ranking military official to be taken into custody in the U.S. in connection with drug corruption.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)