CHINO (CBSLA) – A fire tore through a burger restaurant in Chino Thursday night.
The blaze was reported at 10:20 p.m. at Chino Express in the 5700 block of Riverside Drive.
Chino Valley Fire District crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames tearing through the roof. The fire was so intense it caused an exterior façade to fall down.
Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to any nearby buildings.
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.
The cause is under investigation.