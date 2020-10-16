LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The devastating Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest may be close to full containment Friday, but officials say there are another nearly two dozen wildfires still burning throughout California.

CAL FIRE released a snapshot detailing 21 active wildfires up and down the Golden State, including the Bobcat, Apple, and El Dorado fires. All three of those are currently at least 92% contained.

Still, approximately 9,000 firefighters remain on the frontlines of those 21 wildfires, 12 of which remain major incidents, according to CAL FIRE Assistant Deputy Director Daniel Berlant.

On Thursday alone, fire crews were called out to 29 new wildfires, but all were rapidly contained, Berlant said.

Five of the top 20 largest wildfires in California history have occurred in 2020, according to CAL FIRE.

A red flag warning was in effect Friday as gusty winds, low humidity and unseasonably warm temperatures continue throughout the region.

The federal government Thursday denied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request for help, but no reason was given for the decision.

Here’s a list of wildfires currently burning in the state of California:

Butte/Tehama/Glenn (BTU/TGU) Lightning Complex

Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties

*19,609 acres, 97% contained

*14 structures destroyed

*While no growth is expected, fire suppression repair work is ongoing.

Bruder Fire, San Bernardino County

Live Oak Canyon, Redlands

*170 acres, 50% containment

Glass Fire, Napa and Sonoma Counties

4 miles east of Calistoga

*67,484 acres, 97% contained

*1,555 structures destroyed

Creek Fire, Fresno and Madera Counties

Northeast of Shaver Lake (Sierra National Forest)

*344,042 acres, 60% contained

*Evacuations in place

*Heavy tree mortality in the area

*856 structures destroyed

SQF Complex, Tulare County

3 miles east of Giant Sequoia National Monument

*167,913 acres, 70% contained

*Evacuation order and warnings remain in place

*228 structures destroyed

August Complex

Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Tehama and Trinity Counties

Elk Creek and Stonyford area (Mendocino National Forest)

*1,030,182 acres, 78% contained

*South Zone 499,830 acres

*North East Zone 270,503 acres

*North West Zone 118,905 acres

*West Zone 140,994 acres

*1 fatality

*210 structures destroyed

North Complex, Plumas County

Northeast of Oroville to southwest of Quincy (Plumas National Forest)

*318,930 acres, 94% contained

*15 fatalities

*2,352 structures destroyed

Slater Fire, Siskiyou County

5 miles North of Happy Camp (Klamath National Forest)

*156,612 acres, 80% contained

*2 fatalities

Devil Fire, Siskiyou County

5 miles north of Upper Devil’s Peak (Klamath National Forest)

*8,885 acres, 60% contained

Fork Fire, El Dorado County

15 miles northeast of Pollock Pines (El Dorado National Forest)

*1,670 acres, 85% contained

Red Salmon Complex – Humboldt County

14 miles northeast of Willow Creek (Shasta-Trinity National Forest)

*142,387 acres, 62% contained

Blue Jay Fire, Mariposa County

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*6,640 acres, 50% contained

Wolf Fire, Tuolumne County

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*1,776 acres, 60% contained

Moraine, Tulare County

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*740 acres, 70% contained

Rattlesnake, Tulare County

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*6,786 acres, 30% contained

Dolan Fire, Monterey County

Hwy 1, 10 miles south of Big Sur (Los Padres National Forest)

*124,924 acres, 98% contained

Slink Fire, Mono County

2 miles west of Coleville (Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)

*26,759 acres, 90% contained

Apple Fire, Riverside County

Oak Glen/Cherry Valley (San Bernardino National Forest)

*33,424 acres, 95% contained

Bobcat Fire, Los Angeles County

North of Duarte (Angeles National Forest)

*115,796 acres, 92% containment

Bullfrog Fire, Fresno County

SE of Bullfrog Lake (Sierra National Forest)

*1,185 acres, 60% contained

El Dorado Fire, San Bernardino County

West of Oak Glen (San Bernardino National Forest)

*22,744 acres, 95% contained

*1 fatality