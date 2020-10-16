LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 100 dogs from a commercial breeding kennel that was in the evacuation zone of the Bobcat Fire are ready for adoption, authorities said Friday.
The displaced animals — which had been taken to Los Angeles County animal shelters in Baldwin Park and Lancaster at the height of the fire — were relinquished several weeks later by the owner, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.
According to the department, shelter employees worked with the less socialized dogs to help make them better companions and all dogs will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before going to their new homes.
Photos of the dogs, many of which are ready for adoption, can be found on the department’s website.
