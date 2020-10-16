SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) — Dozens of students at East Los Angeles College now have some new tech to help with their studies.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced 85 Amazon Fire tablets were given out Friday morning at the school’s South Gate location.
In total, 1,000 tablets are being donated to the students.
Back in July, the county struck a deal with Amazon and other tech companies to provide equipment to help students who are struggling through the pandemic.
“We have the highest rates of COVID contractions,” Solis said. “We know that we have people that lack healthcare access, and we know that they lack internet access. And that’s why it is equally important for the county to partner and to do everything we can to help support our families, or students and of course our administrators.”
Solis also gave a certificate of recognition to East Los Angeles College administrators who oversee about 5,000 students.