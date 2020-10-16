Comments
WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) – Two boys were discovered shot and killed in a crashed car in Willowbrook late Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 12200 block of Maple Avenue.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a 911 call about a crash when they learned that the occupants of the vehicle were also gunshot victims.
They arrived to find the two boys inside the crashed car with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, the sheriff’s department said. Both died on scene.
Their names and ages were not released.
There was no immediate suspect information or a motive in the killings.