Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Estes Express, one of the largest privately-owned freight shipping companies in North America, is looking to hire more than 100.
“We want to make sure that we’re hiring the best of the best,” Maya Mendoza, human resources manager, said.
For nearly 90 years, Estes has been providing reliable shipping solutions.
“Our family-inspired culture means that we offer support and real growth opportunities to our employees,” Mendoza said. “We treat our employees like family.”
From dock workers and drivers, to clerks and management, Estes has more than 100 openings in the Los Angeles area.
Those interested can look for openings and apply for roles online.