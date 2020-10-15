CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Twitter, Twitter down, Twitter outage

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Twitter appeared to be working again Thursday following an outage that affected different areas around the world.

The social media site was down for over an hour Thursday afternoon.

According to DownDetector.com, reports began to spike just after 2:30 p.m. and had risen to over 45,000 by 2:42 p.m.

Around 4:15 p.m., Twitter Support tweeted they were working to “get it back up and running for everyone.”

The team said they, “had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack.”

Users reported the outage once the site was working. Some thought they may have been suspended.

 

Twitter last experienced a major outage back in February.

Comments
  1. Boomer Boomer says:
    October 15, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    IMO, Twitter could catch Covid19 and Die.

    Reply

Leave a Reply