LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Twitter appeared to be working again Thursday following an outage that affected different areas around the world.
The social media site was down for over an hour Thursday afternoon.
According to DownDetector.com, reports began to spike just after 2:30 p.m. and had risen to over 45,000 by 2:42 p.m.
Around 4:15 p.m., Twitter Support tweeted they were working to “get it back up and running for everyone.”
The team said they, “had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack.”
Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone.
We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 15, 2020
Users reported the outage once the site was working. Some thought they may have been suspended.
Raise your hand if you also thought you got suspended 😭✋🏼 #TwitterDown
— .amanda.生¹²⁽⁷⁾⨟⧖ (@hyunjin_trash_) October 15, 2020
When Twitter goes down, but you’re not sure if you got suspended or not so you gotta recall all the stuff you said 😂 pic.twitter.com/Bk1W9TZhFc
— Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) October 15, 2020
Twitter last experienced a major outage back in February.
