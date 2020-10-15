Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The federal government has denied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request for help following two major Southern California wildfires.
The Bobcat Fire ravaged the San Gabriel mountains and the El Dorado Fire tore through the mountains of San Bernardino.
The Los Angeles Times first reported the news, saying that the decision was made either late Wednesday or early Thursday morning, though no reasoning was given for the decision.
California emergency leaders said the request could have provided hundreds of millions of dollars to the state.