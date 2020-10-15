SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Santa Clarita officials announced people can go trick-or-treating this Halloween, despite state and county officials recommending against the tradition due to the pandemic.

This week, the state announced it strongly discourages door-to-door activities, like trick-or-treating. Los Angeles County took a similar stance, but public health officials say since these practices are only recommendations, the city is not in violation.

“I just wanted to make sure our residents knew there wasn’t any ambiguity about it. That if you wanted to trick or treat you could, the sheriffs will not be citing anyone for it. But just be respectful because not everyone may be comfortable yet,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth

Smyth’s announcement comes after Beverly Hills city council approved an ordinance earlier this week restricting Halloween activities.

Smyth urges Santa Clarita families to participate safely by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

“Having something like trick or treating is an event that people have been looking forward to and they are excited to participate and Santa Clarita has always been very safe and respectful of the protocols and that will continue,” Smyth said.

Khristina Keleshian says her family will participate in trick or treating this year primarily to give her grandson a sense of normalcy.

“Everyone is wearing masks for the most part. If you’re careful like we all are, all parents are meticulously looking through candy, you can spray it like when you get home. I think We’re going to be fine,” Keleshian said.

“That would certainly make me nervous, you know taking candy from people who could possibly be positive for COVID, ” said shopper Haley Pullos.

While trick-or-treating is allowed in the city of Santa Clarita, other activities are prohibited including haunted houses, carnivals and large gatherings.