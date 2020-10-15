SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage and infrared aerial videos Thursday of deputies fatally shooting a DUI suspect on Oct. 4 following a pursuit that stretched across multiple counties.
The pursuit began in the early hours of the morning when Santa Ana police attempted to stop 30-year-old Christopher Ulmer for a suspected DUI.
Ulmer drove away and police, alongside California Highway Patrol, chased him from Orange County to Chula Vista. Ulmer briefly stopped on the 805 freeway near the Mexican border, which is when San Diego deputies used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit, officials said.
The Whittier man then got out of his car and pointed a metal object at deputies, which they believed to be a gun. Deputies then opened fire.
Upon further investigation, the object was not a gun.
Ulmer was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave and the FBI will be monitoring the investigation.