LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Phillips 66’s Smilin’ Jack is back in Wilmington, but his wide grin is covered this year by a face mask.
Every Halloween, the Wilmington-area refinery dresses up one of its storage tanks as a jack-o-lantern. But this year, as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the Smilin’ Jack is staying safe behind his 80-foot face mask.
“Normally, Smilin’ Jack has a big toothy grin,” the refinery’s general manager, Tim Seidel, said. “This year, to send a message to our community, we wanted to tell them to keep safe and wear an 80-foot face mask in this case.”
The refinery’s annual Halloween festivities will be a drive-thru affair this year, and will start Oct. 30. Anyone who joins in must do like Jack and wear a mask. Phillips 66 employees in costume will again pass out caramel popcorn, using a touchless system.