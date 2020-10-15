LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Anthony Davis knew exactly how he wanted to celebrate the Lakers’ first NBA title in 10 years.

Upon his return from the NBA bubble in Orlando, the Lakers center hit up La Autentica Birrieria in North Hollywood for some of their popular braised goat tacos.

Owner Jaime Arana wrote: “On Monday Anthony Davis straight off winning the NBA title in the NBA Bubble asked if we could bring him some of our tacos but we were closed. Today, however, we came through and dropped off all his favorites!!! Thanks for giving us the opportunity Champ 🙏🏻 and thank you for bringing back the championship to LA!!!”

The 27-year-old Davis has apparently been a fan of the taco truck since May, when Arana posted an image of Davis in his car and “trying our tacos”.