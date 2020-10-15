LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Westmont early Thursday morning, less than a mile from where another man was shot and killed by LAPD officers late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at around 4 a.m. in the area of 108th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.
Details on the shooting and the victim’s condition were not released.
A little before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Los Angeles police shot and killed an armed man who allegedly threatened several people with a gun at a 76 gas station located at the intersection of South Figueroa and West 111th streets.
The LAPD officers were on patrol and just happened to see the situation unfold, police said.
Meanwhile, at around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, a man was shot and killed at a different South L.A. gas station about four miles north. The gunman in that shooting remains at large.
There was no word on whether any of these incidents are related.