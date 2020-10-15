CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — The Biden campaign said Thursday that Kamala Harris will be suspending her campaign travel until Sunday because two people involved in the campaign, Harris’ communications director, Liz Allen, and a non-staff flight crew member have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks remotely to Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Oct. 14, 2020. (Getty Images)

“Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” Biden for President Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The campaign says that Harris “has had no in-person contact with Liz Allen since October 8.”

“I will be transparent with you about any test results that I do receive,” Harris tweeted. “In the meantime, remember: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands regularly. It is possible to stop the spread.”

