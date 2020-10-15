LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 225 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities Wednesday, bringing countywide totals to 63,125 cases and 1,269 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the illness, 57,173 had recovered.
There were 149 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 233 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 59,169 cases and 988 deaths.
Of those who contracted the illness, 56,903 had recovered.
There were 179 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 50 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 13,541 cases and 159 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the virus, 12,875 had recovered and 507 were under active quarantine.
There were 28 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 725,545 Riverside County residents, 704,343 San Bernardino County residents and 200,932 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.