LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even though fewer people are in schools or offices during the coronavirus pandemic, the Great Shakeout will still happen today at 10:15 a.m.

The annual earthquake drill takes place at 10:15 a.m. People with the MyShake earthquake warning app will get a test warning, and students in distance learning classes will also be encouraged to take part in the virtual drill, which will also be streamed live on Facebook.

In a video for the California Office of Emergency Services, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents that the state experiences 10,000 earthquakes a year, on average.

October 15 is #ShakeOut! Gov Newsom & @Cal_OES are calling on all Californians to participate. It's important & simple! Make sure you know what to do when an earthquake strikes and get alerts by downloading the #MyShake app. Learn more at: https://t.co/eSSQ2V4j1k. @CAgovernor pic.twitter.com/5gDq5UiqxV — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) October 15, 2020

“So prioritizing earthquake preparedness is a must for all Californians,” he said. “The Great Shakeout is just one part of California’s efforts to prepare for our next major quake.”

The Great Shakeout is a reminder to Californians to drop, cover and hold on.

Local officials say that even though people are at home and keeping their distance from others, they hope residents will still participate wherever they are.