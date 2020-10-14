SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Air quality will be unhealthy Wednesday for certain individuals in the valleys and mountains, South Coast Air Quality Management District said.
For all individuals, air quality will be unhealthy in the following areas:
- West San Fernando Valley
- West San Gabriel Valley
- East San Gabriel Valley
- Pomona/Walnut Valley
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the following areas:
- East San Fernando Valley
- South San Gabriel Valley
- Santa Clarita Valley
- San Gabriel Mountains
People living or working in areas where air quality is unhealthy are advised to minimize outdoor activities, reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and take more breaks during all outdoor activities, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said.
People who are sensitive to air pollution, such as older adults, children, and those with heart or lung disease, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling to a time when air quality is better, and stay indoors as much as possible.
Air pollution can cause symptoms, even in people who are healthy. Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and chest tightness or discomfort with activity or deep breaths.
More information on air quality maps and forecasts can be found at aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.