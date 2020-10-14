LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Target employee filed suit against the company for alleged disability discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination.

Nathan Juarez, who previously suffered a traumatic brain injury, said he was mistreated at work and fired in 2019 on the basis of his disability, alleged behavior that Target says it stands against as a company.

Juarez was hired in September 2019 as a food and beverage employee at a Target in Norwalk.

He says during the interview process, he told the company about his traumatic brain injury (TBI).

While working there, Juarez alleges that he faced discrimination from his supervisor who compared him to employees who were working faster and had more experience, according to the lawsuit.

Juarez said his boss often said in front of other people that his slow speed could lead to him being fired without offering potential solutions or reasonable accommodation for his disability.

He said he was not properly trained about his job duties and expectations, and that when he brought up his complaints to a manager, there was no action taken to his knowledge.

“This shows that Target had no interest in addressing plaintiff’s complaints of discrimination and harassment, but rather, would (and did) retaliate against plaintiff by terminating his employment, among other adverse employment actions,” the suit alleges.

Juarez was later fired for allegedly being “full of excuses of why you are a slow performer when completing your tasks,” the suit alleges.

“At Target, we prohibit discrimination and harassment and have a longstanding commitment to creating inclusive working environments,” according to a statement from Target. “We’re aware of the lawsuit and looking into the situation, but haven’t been served yet.”

Jaurez is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

