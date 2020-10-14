LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three special edition Los Angeles County Library cards honoring the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote, are now available to cardholders.

The three special edition library cards feature “Raise Your Voice” by Laura Vazquez Rodriguez, “Resistance and Restitution” by artist Moses X Ball, and “Unify” by artist Amy Smith.

The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture also commissioned three more works: “Why We Vote” by Ragni Agarwal, “Mary” by photographer Clarence J. Williams III, and “Not Done Yet” by Andrea Monroe. All six centennial artworks are available as digital downloads “to inspire and encourage others to exercise their right to vote,” Los Angeles County public library officials said.

“These remarkable artworks illustrate the breadth of the movement for women’s suffrage and our persistence as we fight for full equality 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said in a statement. “Every time someone uses one of these library cards, it will remind them that our struggle has a long history, and it continues still.”

Existing library cards can be exchanged for these designs for free at any LA County Library currently offering Sidewalk Service, while supplies last. They function like traditional library cards and have the same benefits.For more information about the cards and the library’s booklists and virtual programming commemorating the 19th Amendment, visit LACountyLibrary.org/19thAmendment.