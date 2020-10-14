SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — The Seal Beach Police Department Wednesday released photos of a serial package theft suspect in hopes someone could identify her.
According to the department, an unknown female suspect stole a package from a porch in the 4800 block of Hazelnut Avenue at about 4 p.m. Oct. 10.
The homeowner’s video surveillance system captured the woman approaching the front door of the residence holding a large yellow envelope. The video then showed the woman removing a package from the porch and concealing it behind the envelope as she walked away from the home.
The suspect is described as a white woman in her mid-30s. She was said to be 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with brown hair and her tattoo on her left arm. She was last seen wearing dark-colored sunglasses, a black t-shirt, blue jeans, flip flops and a dark mask hanging around her neck. She also appeared to have an ankle bracelet tracker on her leg.
The woman is suspected to be associated with a white Chevrolet sedan also captured on surveillance video and police said they had reason to believe she has committed similar thefts in neighboring Westminster.
“The suspect made the mistake of committing this crime in broad daylight and although she was wearing a mask, made no attempt to conceal her face,” Seal Beach police Chief Philip L. Gonshak said. “I’m confident someone in the community will recognize her.”
Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 ext. 1109 or jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.