SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles woman was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison for a violent Santa Ana carjacking in which a man sustained gunshot wounds.
As part of her plea deal, 26-year-old Michelle Diane Sanchez pleaded guilty to a felony count of carjacking, but her charges of attempted murder and assault with a firearm were dismissed.
The carjacking happened on April 22, 2019, involving a 54-year-old Costa Mesa man.
The unnamed victim met Sanchez that evening after she told him she needed a ride to her car, according to Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
When he went to pick up Sanchez at Bristol Street and Central Avenue, Sanchez told the victim that the two men with her also needed a ride and the man agreed, Bertagna said.
All three got into the victim’s Ford F-150 pickup truck, and when they arrived in the 500 block of East Central Avenue, one of the men held the victim at gunpoint and demanded him to pull over.
Sanchez is accused of shooting the victim in the upper torso. He was able to get out of the vehicle before the suspects left the scene in the pickup truck, which detectives found nearby.
21-year-old co-defendant Angel Macias, 21, is charged with single felony counts each of attempted murder, carjacking and assault with a firearm, court records show.
He is next due in Santa Ana court on Nov. 13 for a pretrial hearing in the case.
No information was immediately available about the other defendant.