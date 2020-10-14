ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating whether a resident exchanged gunfire with several suspects who allegedly broke into his home Tuesday night in Arcadia.
Arcadia police report that the burglary attempt occurred in the 1400 block of Glencoe Drive at 7:15 p.m.
The resident discovered three male suspects who had broken into his home, police said. He told investigators that both he and one of the suspects then exchanged gunfire. However, police have not yet found evidence that shots were fired.
There was also no evidence that anyone was struck by the shots, police said.
The suspects fled and were last seen running south on Glencoe Drive.
No surveillance video has been released. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call detectives at 626-574-5151.