LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The deadline to be counted as part of the 2020 Census is now Thursday, Oct. 15.

The U.S. Supreme Court put a halt to the census count Tuesday, which counts every person once every 10 years. The Census Bureau says more than 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for this year.

Census operations were suspended in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic and door-to-door operations resumed in May. The Census Bureau first extended the deadline for being counted to Oct. 31, then cut it to Sept. 30.

The City of Los Angeles was among a national coalition of cities and counties that sued the Trump Administration to keep the Oct. 31 deadline, arguing that more time was needed to get an accurate count. A judge agreed, issuing an injunction against the shortened deadline, but the U.S. Supreme Court sided on Tuesday with the Trump Administration, which had argued the count needed to end so they could process the data in time for a Dec. 31 deadline.

Residents can respond to the census online until 2:59 a.m. PST on Friday, Oct. 16. Responses to the census are still being accepted, however. Paper census responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15, and people can also phone in their census responses between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. PST by calling 844-330-2020. Non-English speakers can also respond to the census in their native languages at the phone numbers found on the 2020census.gov website.