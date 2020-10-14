LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Relaxed parking enforcement measures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are scheduled to end Thursday.
The city will resume parking enforcement and impounds when applicable for street cleaning, abandoned vehicles, oversize and overnight restrictions, peak-hour and anti-gridlock zones, and expired vehicle registration.
Enforcement of expired preferential parking district permits will also resume throughout the city.
In August, Mayor Eric Garcetti extended relaxed parking enforcement across Los Angeles to make it easier for Angelenos to stay home without being concerned about getting a ticket.
The city will not impound vehicles when someone is living in them, and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will report to the City Council within the next month or two with a plan for the next steps of parking enforcement.
Additionally, LADOT stated it will delay the booting and impounding of “scofflaw vehicles” until Jan. 1. People can report abandoned vehicles in their neighborhoods by calling 1-800-222-6336.
In September, the city council suspended imposing new citations on late penalties until Oct. 22.
Beginning Nov. 2, LADOT will begin an early-reward discount program to take $20 off citations for payments made within 48 hours of the ticket.
LADOT has compiled a list of programs to assist people who cannot pay their outstanding tickets or need help paying them.
Information on the programs and the resumed parking restrictions can be found here.
