LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Coming off of a disappointing 8-7 Tuesday loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a stunning start Wednesday.
11-RUN FIRST INNING. 🔥
The Dodgers' 11 runs were the most in any inning by any team in playoff history. #LATogether pic.twitter.com/XEEEdkxdPw
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 14, 2020
The history-making run put the boys in blue up 11-0 after the first inning. After the second, the Dodgers were up 12-0 after a Cody Bellinger solo home run.
Three more scores in the third put the Dodgers up 15-0, but a solo home run by Atlanta outfielder Cristian Pache put the Braves on the board — ending the third inning with a 15-1 score.
Congratulations to @cristianpache25 for hitting his first home run in the big leagues!#MixItUp pic.twitter.com/8KWGCkbH4a
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 14, 2020
With two final runs by the Braves in the bottom of the ninth, the final score was 15-3 Dodgers.
The Braves lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.