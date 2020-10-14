CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Coming off of a disappointing 8-7 Tuesday loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a stunning start Wednesday.

The history-making run put the boys in blue up 11-0 after the first inning. After the second, the Dodgers were up 12-0 after a Cody Bellinger solo home run.

Three more scores in the third put the Dodgers up 15-0, but a solo home run by Atlanta outfielder Cristian Pache put the Braves on the board — ending the third inning with a 15-1 score.

With two final runs by the Braves in the bottom of the ninth, the final score was 15-3 Dodgers.

The Braves lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

