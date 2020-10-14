LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine were seized in a series of raids in Riverside County earlier this month, the largest such domestic meth seizure in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
In a news conference Wednesday in Montebello, the DEA displayed the 2,224 pounds of meth, 893 pounds of cocaine and 13 pounds of heroine that were confiscated.
On Oct. 2, DEA agents served several warrants at multiple stash houses in Moreno Valley and Perris, the DEA said.
The raids were part of an investigation into a drug trafficking operation believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, the DEA said.
It marks the largest domestic seizure of meth ever by the DEA, the agency said.
On Sunday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that it had made the agency’s second-largest methamphetamine bust ever along its Southwest border when its own officers seized 3,100 pounds of meth at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego County.
